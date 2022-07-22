Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Trading 11% Higher

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) traded up 11% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.73 and last traded at $4.73. 10,398 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 240,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.
Yalla Group Stock Down 0.6 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $699.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average is $4.78.
Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Yalla Group Company Profile
Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation.
