Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Trading 11% Higher

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) traded up 11% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.73 and last traded at $4.73. 10,398 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 240,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

The stock has a market capitalization of $699.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average is $4.78.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YALA. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Yalla Group in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. 22.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation.

