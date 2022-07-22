YooShi (YOOSHI) Trading 40% Higher Over Last Week

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. One YooShi coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, YooShi has traded 40% higher against the dollar. YooShi has a total market capitalization of $48.39 million and approximately $601,391.00 worth of YooShi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004229 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001568 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00015734 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001743 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00033088 BTC.
YooShi Profile
YooShi’s official Twitter account is @yooshi_official.
Buying and Selling YooShi
