YOU COIN Price Down 2.2% This Week (YOU)

YOU COIN (YOU) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. One YOU COIN coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $43,914.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, YOU COIN has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

YOU COIN Coin Profile

YOU COIN (CRYPTO:YOU) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2.

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

