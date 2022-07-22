Zano Price Up 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (ZANO)

Zano (ZANO) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Zano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zano has a market capitalization of $3.47 million and $42,378.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zano has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zano alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,690.90 or 1.00045277 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00045971 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.99 or 0.00211574 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.37 or 0.00244125 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00109233 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00051962 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004104 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005026 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,292,164 coins and its circulating supply is 11,262,664 coins. Zano’s official website is zano.org. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zano

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.