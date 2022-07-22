Zano (ZANO) Market Cap Hits $3.56 Million

Zano (ZANO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Zano has a market cap of $3.56 million and $51,161.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zano has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. One Zano coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zano alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,147.22 or 0.99846281 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00048343 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00208410 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.13 or 0.00250745 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00108873 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00052816 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004286 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005220 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano (ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,290,949 coins and its circulating supply is 11,261,449 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zano

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.