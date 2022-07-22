Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Shares Gap Up to $15.99

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.99, but opened at $16.82. Zealand Pharma A/S shares last traded at $16.82, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Zealand Pharma A/S Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $811.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.35.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.38. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 380.22% and a negative return on equity of 89.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zealand Pharma A/S stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Zealand Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ZEAL Get Rating ) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,423 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.51% of Zealand Pharma A/S worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, congenital hyperinsulinism, and post bariatric surgery hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon dual-hormone artificial pancreas for automated diabetes management.

