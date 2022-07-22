Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Shares Gap Up to $15.99

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.99, but opened at $16.82. Zealand Pharma A/S shares last traded at $16.82, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
Zealand Pharma A/S Stock Down 0.1 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $811.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.35.
Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.38. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 380.22% and a negative return on equity of 89.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zealand Pharma A/S
Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile
Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, congenital hyperinsulinism, and post bariatric surgery hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon dual-hormone artificial pancreas for automated diabetes management.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL)
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.