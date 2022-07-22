Zel (ZEL) Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 22nd. Zel has a total market cap of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zel has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.12 or 0.00272130 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00100224 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00074957 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004056 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash.

Zel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.