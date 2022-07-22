ZENZO Market Capitalization Tops $219,151.24 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (ZNZ) traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One ZENZO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. ZENZO has a market cap of $219,151.24 and approximately $168.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZENZO has traded 36.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00105028 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00030705 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000581 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00019312 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001492 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00245897 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

