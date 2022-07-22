ZeroSwap Price Up 15.7% Over Last 7 Days (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (ZEE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 21st. ZeroSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $783,593.00 worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeroSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0304 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ZeroSwap Coin Profile

ZeroSwap (ZEE) is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,429,102 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io.

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

