Zimtu Capital (CVE:ZC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Zimtu Capital Corp. (CVE:ZC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 39000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.01 million and a PE ratio of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 30.14 and a current ratio of 31.39.

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed stage, early stage, acquisition, pre-IPO investments in private micro and small-cap resource companies. The firm invests in potash mineral properties, technology and emerging cannabis sectors. It prefers to invest in Western Canada.

