ZKSpace Price Reaches $0.0539 on Exchanges (ZKS)

ZKSpace (ZKS) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. During the last week, ZKSpace has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. ZKSpace has a total market capitalization of $10.64 million and approximately $447,636.00 worth of ZKSpace was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZKSpace token can currently be bought for about $0.0539 or 0.00000234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015826 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00032763 BTC.

About ZKSpace

ZKSpace launched on February 14th, 2021. ZKSpace’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ZKSpace is /r/ZKSwap_Official/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZKSpace’s official website is zks.org. ZKSpace’s official Twitter account is @ZKSpaceOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZKSpace

According to CryptoCompare, “The all-new ZKSpace platform consists of three main parts: ZKSwap, the innovative Layer 2 AMM DEX utilizing ZK-Rollups technology, payment service ZKSquare, and an NFT minting center and marketplace called ZKSea. With an all-new-look user interface, NFT support, unlimited token listing, smoother withdrawal, optimized efficiency, and multi-chain support, ZKSpace aims to implement EVM-compatible ZK-Rollups and bring the community more layer 2-based products in the near future.”

