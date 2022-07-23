10,642 Shares in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Acquired by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FAAR. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 126,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,859,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 9,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Stock Performance
Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF stock opened at $31.91 on Friday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $28.54 and a 1-year high of $37.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.85 and a 200-day moving average of $32.99.
First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend
