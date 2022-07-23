12,918 Shares in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Bought by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 12,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JXN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Jackson Financial by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 188,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after buying an additional 65,680 shares in the last quarter. CTF Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,418,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,065,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,549,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $332,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE JXN opened at $26.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.05. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $47.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.53 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Jackson Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carrie Chelko purchased 3,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.91 per share, for a total transaction of $100,019.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 49,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,506.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jackson Financial news, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 55,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $2,420,967.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,944,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,429,032.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carrie Chelko acquired 3,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.91 per share, for a total transaction of $100,019.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,506.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 34,244 shares of company stock worth $1,065,798 and sold 4,472,976 shares worth $182,439,755.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JXN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Jackson Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Further Reading

