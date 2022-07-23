1,301 Shares in Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Acquired by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Sempra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,584,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Sempra by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Price Performance

SRE opened at $154.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.82 and a 200-day moving average of $152.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.66, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra has a 12-month low of $119.56 and a 12-month high of $173.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.05. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sempra from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.22.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

