205,189 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Acquired by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 205,189 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,626,000. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 2.1% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.60.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $169.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.71. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $458.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.63, for a total transaction of $61,587.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,585.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.63, for a total value of $61,587.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,504 shares of company stock valued at $9,040,633 in the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.