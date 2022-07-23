22,918 Shares in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Acquired by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,918 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NAVI. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Navient by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 23,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 12,749 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Navient by 25.1% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 35,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Navient by 2.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 93,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Navient by 19.3% in the first quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 27,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Navient by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,150,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,630,000 after acquiring an additional 467,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

NAVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point downgraded Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Navient from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

NAVI opened at $15.71 on Friday. Navient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03, a current ratio of 19.55 and a quick ratio of 19.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average is $16.68.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.20 million. Navient had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is 17.34%.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

