230,905 Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Purchased by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 230,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,696,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.06% of Tyson Foods as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 34.7% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.71.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

TSN opened at $82.08 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.88 and a 12-month high of $100.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $302,143.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

