23,376 Shares in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Bought by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 23,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,639,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,860,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 68,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $42.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.02. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $41.22 and a 12 month high of $46.13.

