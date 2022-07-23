23,376 Shares in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Bought by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 23,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,639,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,860,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 68,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period.
SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $42.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.02. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $41.22 and a 12 month high of $46.13.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.