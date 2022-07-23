2,467 Shares in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Purchased by Leo Brokerage LLC

Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWV opened at $228.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.55 and a 200 day moving average of $244.64. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $209.16 and a twelve month high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.