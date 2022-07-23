3,672 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Bought by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BATS:IEFA opened at $59.87 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.47.

