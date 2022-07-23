3,961 Shares in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Bought by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,245,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,262,000 after buying an additional 591,626 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at $37,115,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at $35,444,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 190.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 715,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,772,000 after buying an additional 468,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 10,867.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 463,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,505,000 after buying an additional 459,238 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Shares of SCI stock opened at $71.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.82 and a 200-day moving average of $66.12. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Service Co. International has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $72.90.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Service Co. International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $394.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total transaction of $1,579,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 128,181 shares in the company, valued at $8,881,661.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total transaction of $1,579,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 128,181 shares in the company, valued at $8,881,661.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 12,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $841,230.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,067,880.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,216 shares of company stock worth $13,088,279 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

