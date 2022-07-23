3i Group (LON:III) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,860 by Analysts at Barclays

3i Group (LON:III – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from GBX 1,840 ($22.00) to GBX 1,860 ($22.24) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.54) price objective on shares of 3i Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,444 ($17.26) target price on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,228 ($14.68).

Shares of III stock opened at GBX 1,237 ($14.79) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,178.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,281.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.04 billion and a PE ratio of 298.79. 3i Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,042 ($12.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,507.50 ($18.02).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of GBX 27.25 ($0.33) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $19.25. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.72%.

In other 3i Group news, insider Julia Wilson sold 25,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,252 ($14.97), for a total transaction of £314,201.92 ($375,614.97). In other 3i Group news, insider Jasi Halai sold 3,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,215 ($14.52), for a total transaction of £37,203.30 ($44,474.96). Also, insider Julia Wilson sold 25,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,252 ($14.97), for a total value of £314,201.92 ($375,614.97). Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,668 shares of company stock worth $80,518,342.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

