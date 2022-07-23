3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 1.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in 3M by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 5.7% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in 3M by 18.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 30,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $157.00 price target on 3M in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.85.

NYSE MMM traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $133.96. 9,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,675,312. 3M has a 52-week low of $125.60 and a 52-week high of $202.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $76.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.02%.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

