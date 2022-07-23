3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in 3M by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on 3M from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $157.00 target price on 3M in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on 3M from $164.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on 3M from $138.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.85.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $134.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $125.60 and a fifty-two week high of $202.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.95. The firm has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that 3M will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

