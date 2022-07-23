4,700 Shares in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Acquired by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 692.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 1.4 %

CNQ opened at $49.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.52. The company has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.57. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $29.53 and a 1 year high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 26.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.583 per share. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.79.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.