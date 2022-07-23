5,107 Shares in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Bought by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Chewy by 254.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 37,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $1,012,753.98. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 108,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,536.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James A. Star acquired 36,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,079.17. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 110,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,396.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 37,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $1,012,753.98. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 108,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,952,536.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 351,369 shares of company stock valued at $9,550,209. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chewy Stock Down 5.9 %

NYSE:CHWY opened at $42.52 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $97.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.06 and a 200 day moving average of $38.85.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Chewy had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 175.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHWY shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $59.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $42.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.22.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

