595 Shares in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Acquired by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 595 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 97 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on COO. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $437.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.78.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

COO opened at $313.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $322.34 and a 200-day moving average of $369.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $284.01 and a 12-month high of $463.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $829.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.03 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

