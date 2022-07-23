66,750 Shares in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,699,000. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up 0.6% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 218.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 22,282 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 20,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,299,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

XAR opened at $103.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.41. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $95.46 and a 52-week high of $129.86.

