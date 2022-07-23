99,225 Shares in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Bought by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 99,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Ituran Location and Control in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 14,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,138,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,707,000 after buying an additional 1,184,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Ituran Location and Control in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd.

Ituran Location and Control Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ITRN opened at $24.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $569.15 million, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.22. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.03 and a 200-day moving average of $23.44.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.05). Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 26.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Ituran Location and Control Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. The company's Telematics services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

