a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company to $5.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

AKA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on a.k.a. Brands to $5.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.44.

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

a.k.a. Brands Stock Down 35.6 %

NYSE AKA opened at $1.90 on Friday. a.k.a. Brands has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.78.

Institutional Trading of a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands ( NYSE:AKA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $148.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,084,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,215,000 after purchasing an additional 272,024 shares in the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 56.0% during the first quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 669,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 240,141 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 2,671.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 374,420 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 362,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $2,688,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.