Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of at least $4.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.86. Abbott Laboratories also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.90- EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Abbott Laboratories from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $133.33.

NYSE ABT opened at $109.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.20 and its 200 day moving average is $117.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $101.24 and a twelve month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.2% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,442 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $664,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 11.0% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

