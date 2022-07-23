AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s Largest Position

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,990 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 6.4% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1,727.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 203,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 192,567 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 73,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 33.4% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $148.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $262.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.93 and a 200-day moving average of $149.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.69.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

