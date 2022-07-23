ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT) Price Target Lowered to C$7.00 at Credit Suisse Group

ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group to C$7.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ABCT. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on ABC Technologies from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ABC Technologies from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday.

ABC Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$762.83 million and a P/E ratio of -4.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.99. ABC Technologies has a 52 week low of C$5.32 and a 52 week high of C$8.90.

ABC Technologies Company Profile

ABC Technologies Holdings Inc engages in manufacturing, designing, engineering, material compounding, machine tooling, and equipment building of plastics and light weighting products for the automotive industry in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It offers interior systems, including floor consoles, cargo management systems, interior trims, seat backs, load floor/deck boards, knee/sides, and door panels; exterior systems, such as spoilers, running boards, bumper systems, body side moldings, rocker panels, cladding, cargo management systems, bed extenders, and roof ditch moldings; and HVAC distribution systems comprising defrosters, I/P and floor products, auxiliary products, battery cooling products, brake cooling ducts, air guides, aspirators, and module components.

