Abyss Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $322,720.00 (ABYSS)

Abyss (ABYSS) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 23rd. Abyss has a total market capitalization of $4.20 million and $322,720.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Abyss has traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Abyss coin can now be purchased for $0.0183 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,226.37 or 1.00112271 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004507 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006803 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004500 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Abyss Profile

Abyss is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here. Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance.

Abyss Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

