Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Position Lifted by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN opened at $288.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.58. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $261.77 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $182.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 37.63%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,278 shares of company stock worth $2,814,334 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.83.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.