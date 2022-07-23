Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 6,004 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 395.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 367,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,285,000 after acquiring an additional 40,189 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 102,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 346.7% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,633,441. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.16 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.32.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

