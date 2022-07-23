Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,320.17 ($27.74).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,630 ($31.44) to GBX 2,560 ($30.60) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,900 ($34.67) to GBX 2,600 ($31.08) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 3,050 ($36.46) to GBX 2,583 ($30.88) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,903 ($34.70) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Admiral Group to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 2,300 ($27.50) to GBX 1,525 ($18.23) in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

In other news, insider Evelyn Bourke bought 4,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,233 ($26.69) per share, for a total transaction of £99,993.74 ($119,538.24).

ADM opened at GBX 1,735.50 ($20.75) on Friday. Admiral Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,691.50 ($20.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,706 ($44.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of £5.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 885.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,159.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,545.38.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

