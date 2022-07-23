Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 479 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the software company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe Stock Down 1.7 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $401.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $188.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $699.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $392.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $435.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

