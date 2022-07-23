Adshares (ADS) Achieves Market Cap of $71.08 Million

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last week, Adshares has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Adshares coin can now be bought for about $2.49 or 0.00011268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a total market cap of $71.08 million and $2.55 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00007326 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00008378 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 28,557,454 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

