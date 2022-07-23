Advance Capital Management Inc. Buys 12,357 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,468 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,357 shares during the period. Ford Motor accounts for 0.1% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $780,129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,135,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,211,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,429,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $341,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,484,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739,938 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on F shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average is $15.77. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

