Advance Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Advance Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $7,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,703,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000.

IWB opened at $217.93 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $199.56 and a 1-year high of $267.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.42.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

