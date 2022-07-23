Advance Capital Management Inc. Makes New $273,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 546.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 783,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,057,000 after acquiring an additional 662,065 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,412,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 467,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,560,000 after buying an additional 63,720 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,843,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 326.2% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 294,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after buying an additional 225,336 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PJAN opened at $30.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.49. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $33.43.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.