Advance Capital Management Inc. Sells 92,501 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Advance Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 72.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,501 shares during the period. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Advance Capital Management Inc. owned 0.16% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 184.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter.

GWX opened at $29.75 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $27.76 and a 52-week high of $40.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.14.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

