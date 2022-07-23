Aegon (NYSE:AEG) PT Lowered to €5.30

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €5.40 ($5.45) to €5.30 ($5.35) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AEG. StockNews.com lowered Aegon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Aegon from €5.60 ($5.66) to €5.80 ($5.86) in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Aegon from €5.00 ($5.05) to €5.30 ($5.35) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. BNP Paribas lowered Aegon from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $4.70 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Aegon from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a €4.70 ($4.75) price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.07.

NYSE AEG opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aegon has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $6.22.

Aegon ( NYSE:AEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter. Aegon had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aegon will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEG. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Aegon in the first quarter worth about $117,160,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Aegon by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 115,664,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Aegon by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,379,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,696,000 after acquiring an additional 289,847 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aegon by 193.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 377,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 249,116 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Aegon by 5.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,377,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,156,000 after acquiring an additional 228,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

