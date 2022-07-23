AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.54

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.54 and traded as low as $5.01. AGF Management shares last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 200 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGFMF. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Friday, June 24th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of AGF Management from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

AGF Management Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.53.

AGF Management Company Profile

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

