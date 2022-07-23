Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stake Raised by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,469,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,555 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies comprises about 3.3% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Agilent Technologies worth $459,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $7,558,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $125.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.89. The stock has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

