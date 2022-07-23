Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has $105.00 target price on the technology infrastructure company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $118.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AKAM. Cowen reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.42.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of AKAM opened at $94.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.08. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $85.90 and a 52 week high of $123.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $903.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total value of $488,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,738. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total value of $488,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,738. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 12,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $1,190,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,601.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

