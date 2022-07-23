Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AKYA has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. BTIG Research set a $18.00 price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of AKYA opened at $13.58 on Thursday. Akoya Biosciences has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $21.21. The company has a market cap of $510.47 million, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.24.

Akoya Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AKYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 86.00% and a negative return on equity of 39.95%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.85) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Akoya Biosciences will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 22.1% during the first quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP now owns 2,088,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,954,000 after buying an additional 377,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 17.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 27,194 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 12.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 20.3% in the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 150,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 25,321 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 216.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 159,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 109,000 shares during the period. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

