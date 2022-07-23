Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.24, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

Alaska Air Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ALK traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.75. 1,579,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568,291. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.46. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $63.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $93,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,966 shares in the company, valued at $468,103.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth $664,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 64.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth $546,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth $244,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 22.5% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.78.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

