Algorand Price Reaches $0.33 on Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 23rd. Algorand has a total market cap of $2.33 billion and $88.32 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001489 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Algorand has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00105415 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000579 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00018888 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.76 or 0.00243547 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00041204 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00007875 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000259 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,350,073,006 coins and its circulating supply is 6,948,834,084 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

